A 30-year-old man with a history of alleged violent outbursts against his mother has been captured in a western Kentucky city on suspicion of killing her in her Uptown condo, officials said.

Police in Murray said they learned of a warrant out of Hennepin County for the arrest of Nicholas DeRousse and received information that he was in the city's Central Park. Officers found DeRousse on Thursday and arrested him in connection with the death on March 17 of Stephanie DeRousse, 60, of Minneapolis.

Nicholas DeRousse remains in the Calloway County jail as of Monday morning pending his return to Minnesota on charges of second-degree murder. The criminal complaint, filed Wednesday, has yet to be made public.

Stephanie DeRousse died from numerous blunt force injuries including pressure to her neck, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said last week.

Officers went to the building just north of Bde Maka Ska in the 3100 block of W. Lake Street and located her body in her condo, according to the medical examiner.

Police spokesman Brian Feintech said his department received a request for officers to check on DeRousse's welfare because she "hadn't been heard from for several days."

First in June 2017 and again in April 2018, Stephanie DeRousse petitioned the court for orders for protection against Nicholas DeRousse, alleging outbursts directed at her that at times turned violent.

Both petitions said Stephanie DeRousse called police at least twice about her son's behavior. Court records show no charges were filed in connection with any of the mother's allegations.

In the first filing, she said that on June 13, 2017, he "has been acting paranoid, agitated and seeing things." She said he got angry over her feeding his son a grilled cheese sandwich. She said he called her vulgar names, threw away all the food in the refrigerator, damaged her computer, injured her wrist while grabbing it and blocked her from leaving the condo they shared.

Two weeks earlier, the filing continued, she said her son "was behaving in a psychotic and threatening manner. He was walking through the home with a bat. He began violently waving the bat around. [He said] his father and brother are coming from St. Louis to take his son away. I said to him, 'You got to get help or leave.' "

She withdrew the request for protection a few days later, she explained in the second petition "because I believed him that he was going to get help and become a better person."

The second petition followed a string of incidents in 2018 that spanned nearly two weeks until April 10, when she alleged that her son soiled her bed, poured bleach on her clothes and suspected him of stealing $20,000 in jewelry.

The other incidents involved among other things paranoid thoughts of her trying to poison him and continuing fears that his son would be taken away, the petition read.

About 10 days after DeRousse's death, according to a police theft report, one of her sons reported that someone in the family other than Nicholas DeRousse took from the condo a $2,800 watch and a ring and a bracelet made by Tiffany.