ST. PAUL, Minn. — Federal authorities said Wednesday that a Twin Cities man who bought three-dozen firearms in five months illegally supplied a weapon for one of the suspects in a shootout at a St. Paul bar.

Jerome Horton, 25, was charged Tuesday with making false statements during the purchase of a firearm. Authorities said they traced one of Horton's firearms to the Oct. 10 shooting at the Seventh Street Truck Park that left one woman dead and 14 people injured.

A review of sales receipts from various gun dealers around the Twin Cities showed that Horton had bought 33 firearms between June and October, according to the complaint. Surveillance video taken outside one gun shop showed Horton waving two gun boxes to people waiting outside.

Agents did not find any weapons during a search of Horton's residence, which investigators said is a typical sign of straw purchasing.

A federal public defender for Horton did not immediately respond to an email message seeking comment. Horton is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Monday.

A dispute between two men apparently led to the St. Paul shooting. Devondre Trevon Phillips, 29, of Las Vegas, is charged with 12 counts of second-degree attempted murder. Terry Lorenzo Brown, 33, of St. Paul, is charged with one count of second-degree intentional murder and 11 counts of second-degree attempted murder.

Marquisha Wiley, 27, of St. Paul, was killed in the gunfire after she was shot in the back. The other shooting victims suffered various injuries and were expected to survive.