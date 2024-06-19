Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — An attempted robbery at a highway rest area in eastern Nebraska left a 72-year-old man dead and a 71-year-old woman critically injured in a knife attack Wednesday, authorities said.

The Hall County Sheriff's office said deputies were called to an Interstate 80 rest area shortly after 7 a.m. Wednesday and found both victims with knife wounds.

The man from Eureka, Missouri, died at a Grand Island hospital. The woman is in critical condition at the hospital with life-threatening injuries, authorities said. She is also from Eureka.

The sheriff's office said the suspect fled the rest area in a vehicle, but he was pursued by the Nebraska State Patrol and arrested. It wasn't immediately clear what charges the 22-year-old man from Elyria, Ohio, will face.

The victims were not immediately identified because authorities are still notifying family members.