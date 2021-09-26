A 62-year-old man was struck and killed by a tree limb in Wyoming on Sunday afternoon.

The man and his 23-year-old son were trimming a partly downed tree at their home about 3:30 p.m. on the 25000 block of Forest Boulevard when the portion the father was cutting fell and "essentially crushed him," Wyoming Police Chief Paul Hoppe said.

Multiple agencies responded: LifeLink, Wyoming Police Department, Chisago County Sheriff's Office, M Health Fairview Emergency Medical Services and the Wyoming Fire Department.

Officers cut the tree limb with chain saws because it was too large to be lifted. Firefighters performed CPR and the man was taken to a waiting LifeLink helicopter. But the man was pronounced dead before he could be lifted, Hoppe said. His identity has not been released.

