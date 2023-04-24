Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

A man shot Tuesday in Minneapolis' Stevens Square neighborhood has died.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's office identified the man as Christopher Stephano Bennett, 32. He died Friday afternoon at HCMC in downtown Minneapolis.

Bennett was shot in the head early Tuesday evening outside 1819 Nicollet Av., south of downtown. He was taken to HCMC, where according to police he was listed in critical condition following the shooting.

Police said they have not yet made any arrests in the shooting.