A man and three dogs were found dead in a home that caught fire on the Iron Range, officials said Friday.

Firefighters scrambled to the scene about 6:30 p.m. Thursday and arrived to find the house in Aurora at 17 West 6th Av. N. fully engulfed in flames, read a statement from the East Range Police Department.

A neighbor alerted emergency personnel that a man and three dogs lived in the home, the statement continued.

Once firefighters had the blaze knocked down, they located the man and his dogs dead inside, the statement added. His identity has yet to be released.

Officials also have yet to address a possible cause for the fire.