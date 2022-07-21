A man wounded by gunfire over the weekend in north Minneapolis has died, authorities said Thursday.

The shooting occurred about 3 p.m. Saturday near N. 21st and Bryant avenues, police said.

A caller to 911 reported seeing the 28-year-old man on the ground in front of a vehicle. Officers arrived and provided immediate aid to the man before fire and emergency medical personnel took over, according to police.

An ambulance took the man to North Memorial Health Hospital, where he died Wednesday, police said.

There have been no arrests in connection with what is the city's 49th homicide this year, according to a Star Tribune database. There were 53 homicides in the city at this time last year.

Police are urging anyone with information about this killing to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org. All Tips are anonymous, and information leading to an arrest and conviction could result in a reward.