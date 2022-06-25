A 19-year-old man was found fatally wounded shortly after midnight Saturday behind a home in north Minneapolis, authorities said.

Callers to 911 alerted officers to the wounded man in the 700 block of N. 31st Avenue, police said. He died later at North Memorial Health Hospital.

Around the same time, officers were called to the nearby intersection of N. Lowry and Aldrich avenues after ShotSpotter technology detected gunfire, police said.

The man's identity was not immediately released, and no arrests were reported.

There have been 44 homicides in the city this year, according to a Star Tribune database. At this time last year, there were 45.

Anyone with information about Saturday's killing can call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips may be submitted electronically at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org.

All tips are anonymous, and anyone who provided information leading to an arrest and conviction may be eligible for a reward.