Minnesotans are in luck. In case of a zombie apocalypse, Mall of America is a good place to hide.

Bloomington's massive mall has been named the fourth best mall in the country to hideout in, according to an evaluation from website JeffBet, a sport betting platform which seems to have a loose definition of "sport."

The mall's size (it's still the largest in America) gave it a leg up on the competition, but its mix of stores helped push it near the top of the 20 malls considered. Hockey sticks from Hockey Minnesota and knives from Karl's Fishing & Outdoors could be used as weapons to protect against the undead, said Emily Garner, who conducted the evaluation.

MOA scored 6.7 out of 10 in survivability based on the mall's online directory of how many stores sold items that could be used in self defense. Other factors in the ranking included infection risk, shelter, food, medicine, mental stimulation and chance of rescue.

The ranking comes just a week after HBO's "The Last of Us" aired its finale episode. In the series, featuring Bella Ramsey (who played a young nobleman in "Game of Thrones"), an infection ravages the United States transforming victims into aggressive zombie-like creatures known as "the infected."

Malls plays a pivotal role in Ellie's back story and part of the series was filmed in an abandoned mall in Calgary, Canada.

MOA came behind first-place winner Millcreek Mall in Erie, Penn., Lakewood Center in Lakewood, Calif., and King of Prussia Mall in King of Prussia, Penn.