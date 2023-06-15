Two men face kidnapping charges after an attack on a woman in the Mall of America parking ramp, one of whom is also a suspect in a shooting at the Lake Street light rail station in early May.

One of the men was the woman's ex-boyfriend, and police say he forced her into the backseat of a car, beating her and threatening to shoot her and her friends, as the other man drove the car away.

According to the complaint filed Thursday in Hennepin County District Court:

A man police later identified as Trevon Depriest Johnson, 23, of Golden Valley, was repeatedly calling his former girlfriend on Monday when she told him to leave her alone and mentioned she was going to the Mall of America. Johnson and another man drove to the mall, and Johnson approached the woman and her friends as they got off a bus.

Johnson grabbed the woman by the neck, police said in the complaint, demanding the woman come with him, or he would hit her.

Johnson pulled the woman up a set of escalators from the Metro Transit station and into one of the parking ramps. The woman's friends lost sight of them and called police.

In the parking ramp, the friends heard the woman screaming from inside an SUV and saw Johnson punching her in the back seat.

When they tried to get into the car to help her, they said Johnson pointed a gun at them and threatened to shoot.

Another man, identified as Antwan Deshun Hopson Jr., 23, of Golden Valley, sat in the driver's seat as Johnson beat the woman, and drove away from the mall. A third man identified only as Witness A in the complaint sat in the front passenger seat.

The men let the woman out of the car two hours later, and she called her friends for help. She said Johnson pistol-whipped her and threatened to shoot her.

Bloomington police Chief Booker Hodges said at a news conference Thursday that Metro Transit police found the SUV in Minneapolis.

Hodges said Johnson and Hopson ran from police on Tuesday, and that Johnson tried to steal a car as he fled.

Bloomington police arrested Johnson and Hopson. The two were charged with kidnapping in Hennepin County District Court.

Johnson also faces a second-degree attempted murder charge for allegedly shooting a man three times, wounding him outside the Lake Street light rail station in early May. Minneapolis police Chief Brian O'Hara and City Council Member Jason Chavez were at the station at the time of the shooting, Chavez said in a Facebook post.