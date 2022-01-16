A flurry of three-pointers determined Golden State's first visit to Target Center this season, but it wasn't record-setting shooter Stephen Curry or the Warriors that did so.

Instead, it was Timberwolves guard Malik Beasley's second-half shooting that pushed his team to a 119-99 victory while Curry and Draymond Green were back home in San Francisco injured.

Beasley's five three-pointers came three days after he went 1-for-7 from distance in a loss at Memphis — and more than a week after he went 1-for-14 combined in consecutive games against Oklahoma City.

His three made in the third quarter included two back-to-back that fueled a 12-1 run that ended the quarter.

The Warriors ended a four-game trip 2-2 and the Wolves won after losing at New Orleans and Memphis.

From trailing 80-79 with fewer than five minutes left in the third, the Wolves took a 91-81 lead into the fourth quarter. That's when they stretched their lead to as many as 27 points.

Beasley finished with 16 points. Karl-Anthony Towns had 26 points and 11 rebounds and Jaylen Nowell added 17 after he missed Thursday's loss at Memphis injured.

BOXSCORE: Wolves 119, Golden State 99

The Warriors played on without Curry and Green Sunday in just another NBA game this season where coaches have shuffled lineups around because of injuries or COVID-19 considerations.

Curry fell on his right shooting hand in Friday's lopsided victory at Chicago and returned home rather than travel to Minnesota for the final night of a four-game trip that started with losses at Memphis and Milwaukee.

Before Sunday's game, the Warriors announced Green will be re-evaluated in two weeks after he missed his fourth consecutive game because of a sore left calf.

He was seen by several specialists over the last week and underwent an MRI of his lower back the night he was injured. The evaluations linked the calf soreness and tightness to a disc in his lower back, a team release said.

Green will receive physical therapy this coming week and will continue to be monitored by the team's medical and training staff.

The Warriors arrived at Target Center with a 31-11 record — the NBA's second best only to Phoenix's 33-9 — despite a season in which they haven't yet had Curry, Green and just-returned Klay Thompson after 2 1⁄ 2 years in injured all on the floor together.

"We're all looking forward to that," Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. They're not alone in a season disrupted by injuries and COVID-19 exposure.

The latest significant one is Brooklyn star Kevin Durant's sprained knee ligament that is expected to sideline him four to six weeks.

"This season nothing surprises me," Kerr said. "Nothing surprises any of my 29 colleagues out there. You just move forward. Guys are out with COVID. People scattered across the country, left in their hotel rooms taking COVID tests. It is what it is.

"You just push forward and hope everybody is OK and back so enough. But the games go on and you just prepare for them and do your best."

The Wolves trailed 18-12 early, then led 26-20 after a 12-2 run and finished the first quarter with a 18-4 run overall to end it and give them a 30-22 lead by quarter's end.

They still led 54-46 late in the second quarter before the Warriors appeared to end the quarter by getting within 56-53.But a half-ending three-point shot by Thompson was overruled by review that determined he had stepped out of bounce before he hit the half-ending three.