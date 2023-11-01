Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Introduction: Host Michael Rand assesses the Vikings' new quarterback room in the wake of Kirk Cousins' season-ending injury and sees the opportunity in it. They have a nine-game sample to gain as much information as possible about what life is like without Cousins, which should inform how they proceed in 2024 and beyond.

10:00: Randy Johnson joins Rand for a look at the Gophers football team and the opportunity ahead. What specific help should you be rooting for as Minnesota tries to forge a path to a Big Ten West title? Plus the latest on the Michigan controversy.

28:00: Dick Bremer's retirement from the Twins and an uncertain TV future.

