AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine judge delays decision on removing Trump from ballot until the US Supreme Court rules on a similar case in Colorado.
Most Read
-
Judge threatens to boot Donald Trump from courtroom over loud talking as E. Jean Carroll testifies
-
Race, rural economy and a housing shortage collide in Long Prairie apartment fight
-
Former ESPN sportscaster ejected from RV crash onto freeway and survives
-
Blaine pet store fired woman after learning she was pregnant
-
Mother of three sons injured in UTV crash north of Willmar says two of her boys have now died