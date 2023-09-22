Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand answer your Vikings questions that range from safety Lewis Cine's role to whether the team would consider being sellers if the losing continues into October. They also talk about the run game and general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah's portfolio.
Listen and subscribe to the Access Vikings podcast:
Andrew Krammer covers the Vikings for the Star Tribune, entering his sixth NFL season. From the Metrodome to U.S. Bank Stadium, he's reported on everything from Case Keenum's Minneapolis Miracle, the offensive line's kangaroo court to Adrian Peterson's suspension.