Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand open up the mailbag and answer your Vikings questions about Sunday's matchup against the Chiefs, whether or not they can blitz Patrick Mahomes, if this team is destined for an 8-9 record, and key roster decisions.
Andrew Krammer covers the Vikings for the Star Tribune, entering his sixth NFL season. From the Metrodome to U.S. Bank Stadium, he's reported on everything from Case Keenum's Minneapolis Miracle, the offensive line's kangaroo court to Adrian Peterson's suspension.