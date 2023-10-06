Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand open up the mailbag and answer your Vikings questions about Sunday's matchup against the Chiefs, whether or not they can blitz Patrick Mahomes, if this team is destined for an 8-9 record, and key roster decisions.

Listen and subscribe to the Access Vikings podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts |

Previous episodes of the podcast are here.