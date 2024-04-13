Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Milwaukee Bucks (49-32, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (46-35, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando, Florida; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Orlando looks to break its three-game slide when the Magic play Milwaukee.

The Magic are 31-20 against Eastern Conference opponents. Orlando averages 110.4 points and has outscored opponents by 1.7 points per game.

The Bucks are 34-17 in Eastern Conference play. Milwaukee averages 12.3 turnovers per game and is 23-9 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

The Magic average 110.4 points per game, 6.0 fewer points than the 116.4 the Bucks give up. The Bucks average 14.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.7 more made shots on average than the 11.6 per game the Magic give up.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Bucks won the last matchup 117-99 on April 11. Bobby Portis scored 30 points to help lead the Bucks to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paolo Banchero is averaging 22.5 points, 6.9 rebounds and 5.4 assists for the Magic. Cole Anthony is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Portis is averaging 13.7 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Bucks. Malik Beasley is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Magic: 4-6, averaging 107.5 points, 40.0 rebounds, 24.1 assists, 8.4 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.2 points per game.

Bucks: 3-7, averaging 110.8 points, 46.5 rebounds, 27.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.0 points.

INJURIES: Magic: None listed.

Bucks: Giannis Antetokounmpo: out (calf), AJ Green: out (ankle), Damian Lillard: out (adductor), Jaylin Galloway: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.