Madonna will get into the groove again, Feb. 13 at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. That's the rescheduled date from her postponed July 30 show.

You'll remember that the pop icon was hospitalized with a "serious bacterial infection" in June, forcing the postponement of her North American leg of her Celebration Tour, with its July kickoff.

St. Paul was early in this "greatest hits" tour; the new date will fall in the middle of the rescheduled run, which starts Dec. 13 in Brooklyn, N.Y. The European leg commences in Oct. 14 in London.

Weeks after her hospitalization, Madonna posted on Instagram:, "My first thought when I woke up in the hospital was my children. My second thought was that I did not want to disappoint anyone who bought tickets for my tour. I also didn't want to let down the people who worked tirelessly with me over the last few months to create my show. I hate to disappoint anyone."

Tickets for the July 30 concert will be honored for the make-good date in St. Paul. Inquire about refunds at place of purchase.

Rescheduling of the tour canceled concerts in Tulsa, Phoenix, San Francisco, Las Vegas and Nashville.