CHARLESTON, S.C. — Antonio TJ Madlock had a season-high 20 points plus 10 rebounds as South Carolina State got past Charleston Southern 75-65 on Tuesday.

Cameron Jones had 17 points and eight rebounds for South Carolina State (7-8), which won its fourth consecutive game. Deaquan Williams added 12 points. Edward Oliver-Hampton had seven rebounds.

Charleston Southern scored 21 points in the second half, a season low for the team.

Claudell Harris Jr. had 18 points for the Buccaneers (3-9). Kalib Clinton added 14 points. Taje' Kelly had 12 points.

