MADISON, Wis. — A Madison man has pleaded guilty to fatally stabbing his 13-year-old daughter and attempting to kill his wife last year.

Travis Christianson, 45, entered the plea to first-degree intentional homicide Wednesday in Dane County Circuit Court in the death of Addrianna Christianson.

Christianson also pleaded guilty to attempted first-degree intentional homicide for trying to kill his wife, Dawn Christianson, last July, the State Journal reported.

According to a criminal complaint, Christianson stabbed his daughter to death after his wife had threatened to end their marriage and left the house for a short time to buy more beer for him because he was already intoxicated and she didn't want him to drive drunk.

When she arrived home she found Christianson with a large kitchen knife and when she asked about their daughter Christianson said he had already killed her, the complaint said.

He then tried to attack his wife who was able to get the knife away from him and call 911 before going to a neighbor's house for help, according to authorities.

A judge will decide during sentencing Dec. 1 whether Christianson will ever be eligible for parole.