WINONA – Madeline Kingsbury's sister felt like stained glass, she told a crowd of mourners.

The young mother's disappearance and death left a family of "stained-glass people" — shattered by Madeline's loss, ready to be put back together, Megan Kingsbury said.

"There will be visible cracks and imperfections but something beautiful and new is created," Megan said. "Maddi saw beauty in all of us and wouldn't want us to remain broken."

Hundreds of family, friends and supporters came to Winona on Sunday to celebrate Madeline, who vanished at the end of March. Her suspicious case united the Winona community and thousands across the U.S. in search of her for almost 10 weeks.

Madeline was last seen on March 31 taking her children to daycare. She was supposed to come to work in Rochester as a clinical research coordinator for Mayo Clinic. But she never showed up.

Her ex-boyfriend, Adam Fravel, is accused of killing her after an on-again, off-again relationship. He is in jail facing second-degree murder charges.

Now her family and friends are left to publicly reckon with her life and the circumstances behind her death. Madeline's life and death brought droves of people to Winona State University, her alma mater, where they covered the floor and one side of bleachers inside McCown Gymnasium for her funeral.

Many wore blue, Madeline's favorite color, the color of lights her family had asked residents to keep on at night for her as the search went on. After a Fillmore County deputy found her body earlier this month, some of those residents continue to keep the blue lights on at night to support her family.

"We're behind them," Diane Vaujin of Winona said. "We grieve with them."

Thousands of volunteers — from the Winona area, the Twin Cities metro, Iowa, Wisconsin and even farther — searched for Kingsbury shortly after she went missing.

Kelly Kruger of Oronoco, Minn., took part in the organized searches for Madeline in spring. Kruger came to Madeline's memorial service hoping to learn more about the single mother of a 5-year-old and 2-year-old, the woman family and friends say loved to talk to people and help others.

"That's why her story touched a lot of people," Kruger said.

Kruger said she was shocked to see how many people had heard about Madeline's disappearance. Others were saddened to see a tragedy in the community involve people they knew.

Lizzie Hershberger, an advocate for domestic violence survivors, volunteered on several searches for Madeline even as she dreaded the worst-case scenario — that the longer Madeline was missing, the less likely she would be found alive.

Hershberger, of Mabel, Minn., said she wanted to come to Madeline's memorial service to support Madeline's loved ones, whom she hopes find closure in knowing Madeline's fate.

"I don't know how you could live without knowing where your loved one, your family member is at," Hershberger said. "At least they're able to have a celebration (of her life) today."

Yet those people didn't know Madeline's bubbly, outgoing nature.

They didn't know about the time when, at 6 or 7 years old, she spontaneously broke out into song at a high school football game and earned a dollar from an older couple amused by her antics. They didn't know about her habit of sucking her thumb far later than she should have in life. They didn't know about the kindness she gave, the struggles and doubts she overcame, the master's degree she was pursuing at the time she went missing.

As Madeline's family shared entries from her diary, or memories she shared about her children, they also mourned what could have been.

Madeline's brother Steven Kingsbury said he had trouble seeing her, a 26-year-old at the time of her death, as more than his little sister. But, Steven said, he had no trouble seeing the "amazing woman" she had become.

"Who knows what she would have accomplished?" he said. "So much realized, but also unrealized potential."