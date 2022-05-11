Maddie Schwartz, a senior from Chanhassen, pitched a three-hitter as Wisconsin defeated the Gophers 2-0 on Wednesday in a first-round game of the Big Ten softball tournament in East Lansing, Mich.

"I am so proud of our group," Schwartz said in a postgame interview on the Big Ten Network. "We lost to them twice a week ago. ... We battled until the end."

Schwartz, an All-Big Ten second team pick, improved to 23-10 this season. She has 17 complete games and three shutouts.

The Badgers (28-18), seeded eighth, had only seven hits off but scored single runs in the first and fifth innings on Morgan Kummer's RBI single and Ellie Hubbard's sacrifice fly.

Minnesota (26-24-1), the ninth seed, was shut out in the conference tournament for the first time since 2015. It was also the Gophers' first loss to Wisconsin since April 2016.

The Gophers had only four baserunners, three reached base on singles and one on a walk. They stranded two runners in scoring position.

Autumn Pease started for Minnesota in the circle. She gave up one run on four hits in four innings. Emily Leavitt allowed one run on three hits the final two innings.

The Gophers, who played the second toughest nonconference schedule in the country and were No. 35 in the RPI team rankings before this loss, now have to hope they make the NCAA tournament with an at-large bid. Those selections will be announced Sunday.

Earlier, outfielders Natalie DenHartog and Chloe Evans of the Gophers were named to the All-Big Ten second team selected by the league's coaches. Leavitt landed on the all-freshman team, while third baseman Kayla Chavez and shortstop Makenna Dowell were named to the all-defensive team.

Etc.

Middle blocker Naya Gros, a four-year starter for Michigan State, will transfer to Minnesota, the Gophers volleyball program announced. Gros, who will be a graduate student with one year of eligibility left, averaged a team-high 1.3 blocks per set for the Spartans last season.

Lynx forward Natalie Achonwa has a right hamstring strain, an MRI confirmed, the team announced. She will be out indefinitely. The injury occurred Sunday against the Washington Mystics.

Southwest Minnesota State named Jennifer Flowers its director of athletics. She was the WCHA women's hockey commissioner the past three seasons.

Gophers redshirt junior righthander Aidan Maldonado was named co-Big Ten pitcher of the week. The Rosemount native pitched seven innings, allowing five hits and one earned run while striking out eight in a 3-1 win over Nebraska last Sunday.

Matt Funk was named the athletic director at Cretin-Derham Hall. He has been the Raiders boys' hockey coach since 2018 and will remain in that position.

Former Moorhead High School hockey forward Gavin Lindberg announced on Twitter he has committed to Colorado College.

Freshman Carlos Franch of Bethany Lutheran was named the UMAC men's tennis Rookie of the Year.