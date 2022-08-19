"Gilmore Girls" star Alexis Bledel and "Mad Men" star Vincent Kartheiser are ending their eight-year marriage after the latter, 43, filed for divorce in New York last week, according to court documents obtained by Us Weekly.

The "Titans" actor and "The Handmaid's Tale" actress, who met on the set of "Mad Men" in 2011, secretly said "I do" in summer 2014 in what a source at the time told the outlet was "a small and intimate family affair" in Ojai, California.

Bledel, also known for her role in "The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants" films, and Kartheiser, who grew up in Apple Valley, became a family of three when they welcomed a son in fall 2015.

Their son became public knowledge the following spring, thanks to Bledel's "Gilmore" co-star Scott Patterson telling Glamour: "She's a proud new mother and married and happy."

A pending divorce isn't the first type of upheaval in Bledel's 2022. She told Variety earlier this year that "after much thought," she would be leaving the dystopian "Handmaid's," in which she played Emily/Ofglen.