Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Monday:

Archer Daniels Midland Co. (ADM), down $15.09 to $53.10.

An accounting investigation is under way at the agribusiness giant and its top financial executive has been placed on administrative leave.

Macy's Inc. (M), up 37 cents to $18.

The department store operator rejected a buyout offer from Arkhouse Management.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG), up $2.03 to $71.15.

The photovoltaic products maker is cutting 16% of its global workforce.

Sunoco LP (SUN), down $3.46 to $56.

The Dallas-based chain of over 5,000 gas stations is buying pipeline operator NuStar Energy.

Zscaler Inc. (ZS), up $7.75 to $239.05.

The cloud-based information security provider is reportedly in talks to buy Avalor.

Natera Inc. (NTRA), up 30 cents to $66.93.

The genetic testing company is buying prenatal screening and other reproductive health assets from Invitae.

Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD), down $8.80 to $78.49.

The biopharmaceutical company gave investors a discouraging update on a potential lung cancer treatment.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NWBI), up 32 cents to $12.44.

The owner of Pennsylvania-based Northwest Savings Bank reported encouraging fourth-quarter results.