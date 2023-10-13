ARRAS, France — Macron says police stopped an "attempted attack" elsewhere in France after teacher's fatal stabbing.
Most Read
-
Baseball writer Nightengale looks ahead to the 2024 Twins' roster
-
Hydrogen hub in Minnesota and North Dakota wins nearly $1 billion in federal money
-
Suspect in custody after 5 officers shot during gunfire exchange near Princeton, Minn.
-
As Phillips considers a presidential run, DFL eyes turn to his House seat
-
Five Twins free agents want to return, but future with team unclear