DENVER — Nathan MacKinnon had a goal and an assist and Ivan Prosvetov stopped 30 shots as the Colorado Avalanche beat the Calgary Flames 3-1 Saturday night for their sixth win in seven games.

Ryan Johansen added a goal and Jonathan Drouin had a first-period power-play score for Colorado, the seventh straight game in which the Avalanche scored on the power play.

Mikael Backlund scored for Calgary, which wrapped up a four-game road trip at 2-2. The Flames outshot the Avalanche 16-6 in the third period but Prosvetov turned away one scoring chance after another to help preserve the win.

Colorado extended its lead to 2-0 when Johansen chased down a loose puck deep in Calgary's zone, carrying it with speed behind the net ahead of Flames defenders and knocking in a wraparound shot at 10:10 of the second.

The Flames broke through for a goal on Backlund's wrist shot from up close off a feed from Jonathan Huberdeau at 12:03 of the second.

Colorado answered with its third goal of the night just 34 seconds later as MacKinnon pulled up just inside the blue line and wristed a shot past goalie Dan Vladar, who had 21 saves. Cale Makar picked up the puck in Calgary's zone and got it out to Valeri Nichushkin, who shoveled a lead pass to MacKinnon to set up the long-distance score.

The Avalanche opened the scoring at 6:31 of the first, getting a power-play score from Drouin. He got a centering pass from Mikko Rantanen and beat Vladar with a wrist shot from between the circles.

