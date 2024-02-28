DENVER — Andrew Cogliano and Nathan MacKinnon scored 49 seconds apart to help Colorado pull away in the second period, Alexandar Georgiev stopped 33 shots and the Avalanche cruised to a 5-1 win over the Dallas Stars on Tuesday night.

MacKinnon also had an assist to give him at least a point in all 29 home games this season. It's the longest home point streak since Mario Lemieux's 31-game streak in 1995-96.

Joel Kiviranta, Mikko Rantanen and Artturi Lehkonen also had goals as Colorado scored five straight after falling behind 1-0 just 60 seconds into the game.

It was a big night for Cale Makar, who had an assist on MacKinnon's goal to become the highest-scoring defenseman in franchise history. His 308th career point broke a tie with Tyson Barrie.

The Stars were on the second night of a back-to-back after a 3-2 overtime loss to the New York Islanders. They looked strong early, with Logan Stankoven scoring early before Colorado's scoring spurt.

Jake Oettinger made 22 saves for Dallas.

The Avalanche provided an early birthday present for head coach Jared Bednar, who turns 52 on Wednesday. The team is 3-0-0 against the Stars this season.

Colorado's fourth line of Cogliano, Chris Wagner and Kiviranta provided a boost with two goals and two assists. The Avalanche are a league-best 23-6-0 on home ice this season.

There were goals early and often as the Stars and Avalanche found the net a combined three times in the opening 5:58 of the game. Stankoven's score a minute into the contest was his second goal in as many games. The Stars have scored in the opening minute five times this season.

Kiviranta tied it up 68 seconds later and Colorado was on its way.

Jani Hakanpaa returned to the lineup after missing the last five games with an upper body injury. The Stars remain without Nils Lundkvist, Tyler Seguin and Evgenii Dadonov. Mason Marchment took a hard fall in the third period behind the Avalanche net when he tripped on a check attempt and went into the boards.

Colorado moved closer to getting back forward Valeri Nichushkin, who returned to practice Monday. He's been away since mid-January as he received care from the player assistance program.

UP NEXT

Stars: Begin a two-game homestand Thursday night against Winnipeg.

Avalanche: Start a two-game trip Thursday night in Chicago.

