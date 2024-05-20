Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

ATLANTA — Manny Machado's two-run double in the eighth gave San Diego the lead and the Padres rallied from a five-run deficit to beat the Atlanta Braves 6-5 on Monday in the first game of a split doubleheader.

The Braves blew a 5-0 lead, wasting a strong start from Reynaldo López, in their fourth straight loss, their longest losing streak of the season. Machado's double off Joe Jiménez (1-1) drove in Jurickson Profar and Jake Cronenworth to cap a four-run inning. Cronenworth earlier singled in two runs in the inning.

Marcell Ozuna and Matt Olson hit back-to-back homers in the third inning for Atlanta, which had 12 hits after being held to a combined two runs and 11 hits while losing the first two games of the series.

Ronald Acuña Jr. had three of the Braves' nine hits in four innings against Dylan Cease, who previously had not given up more than six hits in a game this season.

The homers by Ozuna and Olson to open a three-run third marked the first time Cease has allowed more than one long ball in a game this season. He had given up only three in his first nine starts.

Olson and Michael Harris II had run-scoring singles in the first.

López allowed two runs in 6 1/3 innings in the matchup against Cease, his former Chicago White Sox teammate.

Jhony Brito (1-2) gave up one hit in a scoreless seventh for the Padres. Robert Suarez, helped by shortstop Ha-Seong Kim's diving catch of a fly ball by Harris in shallow center field, pitched a perfect ninth for his 13th save.

San Diego right-hander Randy Vásquez was scheduled to face Atlanta's Chris Sale in Monday night's second game.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Padres: Second baseman Xander Bogaerts apparently injured his left shoulder and left the game in the third inning. Bogaerts was hurt diving for a bases-loaded single by Acuña. Tyler Wade replaced Bogaerts. ... Right-hander Logan Gillaspie, promoted from Triple-A Texas-El Paso to serve as the 27th man in the doubleheader, threw two scoreless innings.

Braves: Right-hander Daysbel Hernández worked out of a jam in a scoreless ninth after he was promoted from Triple-A Gwinnett to serve as the 27th man. ... Right-hander Jackson Stephens elected free agency after declining his outright assignment to Gwinnett. ... Catcher Travis d'Arnaud (head contusion) was expected to return for the second game. Catcher Sean Murphy (strained left oblique), who has been out since March 30, is set to begin his rehab assignment.

UP NEXT

Padres: Right-hander Joe Musgrove (3-3, 6.37) is expected to return from the 15-day injured list after recovering from right elbow inflammation when the Padres open a three-game series at Cincinnati on Tuesday night.

Braves: Right-hander Charlie Morton (3-1, 3.52) will face Right-hander Javier Assad (4-0, 1.49) when the Braves open a three-game series at Chicago on Tuesday night.

