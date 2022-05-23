Milwaukee Brewers (26-15, first in the NL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (27-14, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Monday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Adrian Houser (3-4, 3.22 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 31 strikeouts); Padres: Nick Martinez (2-2, 3.89 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 36 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -115, Brewers -105; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres play the Milwaukee Brewers after Manny Machado's four-hit game on Sunday.

San Diego has a 10-7 record at home and a 27-14 record overall. The Padres have a 16-4 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Milwaukee has a 26-15 record overall and a 14-6 record at home. The Brewers have a 19-2 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Monday's game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Machado has 12 doubles, a triple and eight home runs for the Padres. Jurickson Profar is 14-for-41 with four doubles and a triple over the last 10 games.

Rowdy Tellez has 10 doubles and nine home runs while hitting .246 for the Brewers. Hunter Renfroe is 15-for-37 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 7-3, .257 batting average, 3.16 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

Brewers: 6-4, .257 batting average, 3.40 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: Padres: Mike Clevinger: 15-Day IL (tricep), Pierce Johnson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Beaty: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (wrist), Michel Baez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adrian Morejon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

Brewers: Freddy Peralta: day-to-day (shoulder), Willy Adames: 10-Day IL (ankle), Jandel Gustave: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Cousins: 10-Day IL (elbow), Justin Topa: 10-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.