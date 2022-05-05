With four members of their 11-player roster either injured or not yet with the team, the Lynx were granted two hardship exceptions by the WNBA, according to a league source.

The Lynx are expected to use them on guard Yvonne Turner and Serbian post player Nikolina Milic.

Lynx fans should be familiar with Turner, who had a strong preseason with the Lynx. Turner, 34, who played for Phoenix for three seasons starting in 2017, led the Lynx in preseason in scoring. In two games she made seven of nine shots, scored 27 points and had five assists.

Milic, 28, is a 6-3 center/forward from Serbia who has never played in the WNBA.

The Lynx were eligible for roster exceptions because Kayla McBride is still playing overseas, Damiris Dantas (right foot) and Angel McCoughtry (right knee) are injured, and Napheesa Collier is pregnant.

The team's season opener is Friday night in Seattle.