Los Angeles Sparks (3-6, 1-3 Western Conference) at Minnesota Lynx (2-6, 1-3 Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Lynx face the Los Angeles Sparks.

Minnesota went 13-3 at home and 10-5 in Western Conference play during the 2021-22 season. The Lynx shot 45.8% from the field and 34.0% from 3-point range last season.

Los Angeles went 12-20 overall and 2-13 in Western Conference action during the 2021-22 season. The Sparks averaged 18.9 points off of turnovers, 8.6 second chance points and 20.3 bench points last season.

INJURIES: Lynx: None listed.

Sparks: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.