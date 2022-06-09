7 p.m. vs. Washington • Target Center • BSN

Washington update: Standout F Elena Delle Donne left Wednesday's victory over Chicago because of a back problem and is doubtful. She leads the team with a 15.8 scoring average after playing in only three games over the two previous seasons after having back surgery. ... Washington is 8-5 after the 84-82 victory over the Sky. ... Coach Mike Thibault and assistant coach Shelley Patterson rejoined the team on Tuesday after being in health and safety protocols.

Lynx update: They are 3-9 as they open a three-game homestand. ... F Kayla McBride made two three-pointers on Tuesday to surpass 400 over her career in 235 games. She is the sixth-fastest in league history to reach that mark. ... G Moriah Jefferson (quadriceps) and F Damiris Dantas (foot) are probable. C Sylvia Fowles (knee) and C Natalie Achonwa (right hamstring strain) are out.