9 p.m. Friday at Climate Pledge Arena

TV, radio: Ion, 100.3-FM

Stats and analytics: Tap here.

Opening bell: The Lynx, winners of two in a row without injured star F Napheesa Collier, will try for a four-game season sweep of Seattle, which is playing the eighth game in a nine-game homestand. The Lynx have won three in a row and six of seven vs. Seattle, a stretch that comes after the Storm having won 15 of 16 (including playoffs) before that. Seattle has gone 5-2 on its homestand, but has lost two of its past three — splitting two games with Chicago and losing to Las Vegas. The Lynx's two-game winning streak comes after its only two-game losing streak of the season. Both teams are in the top five in the league in scoring, points against and net rating, and are first (Minnesota) and third (Seattle) in defensive rating.

Watch her: Seattle F Nneka Ogwumike has always been tough for the Lynx, going back to her days with Los Angeles. In three games vs. the Lynx this season, Ogwumike has averaged 19.3 points and 8.7 rebounds.

Injuries: Collier (left foot) is doubtful, while Lynx G Olivia Époupa (thigh) is out. Seattle reports no injuries.

Forecast: Seattle rarely loses consecutive games at home, and the Storm will be especially motivated to avoid a season sweep to the Lynx. Likely playing without Collier, the Lynx will need to duplicate the quality depth they showed in their most recent victory at Los Angeles to have a chance to win.