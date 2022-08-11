8 p.m. vs. Seattle • ESPN2

Seattle update: The Storm are 21-13 and have a one-game lead over Washington for the No. 4 seed (and home court in the first round). ... Breanna Stewart leads the WNBA in scoring (22 points per game). ... Sue Bird, in her 19th WNBA season, is sixth in the league in assists (6.0 per game). ... Seattle has won 12 of the past 14 meetings with the Lynx.

Lynx update: They will honor retiring C Sylvia Fowles in a postgame ceremony, also televised on ESPN2. ... A vital game for the Lynx (14-20) as they try to gain a playoff spot. They can earn one with a victory tonight and also Sunday in Connecticut. ... Fowles leads the WNBA in field goal percentage (63.6 %) and rebounding (9.6 per game).