The Lynx finished with the third-best record in the WNBA this season, but lost an elimination playoff game to Chicago on Sunday. Here is a look at the team and the status of each player:

KAYLA MCBRIDE, G/F, 29

SIGNED THROUGH 2023, THREE YEARS, $588,801

Signed as a free agent, McBride joined the team on the day of the opener, having been delayed by her season in Europe. She averaged 13.7 points per game, her best in three seasons, 3.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists. Her 37.9 shooting percentage from three was the best on the team and she showed the ability to drive and score in the paint after Layshia Clarendon was hurt.

AERIAL POWERS, G/F, 27

SIGNED THROUGH 2023, THREE YEARS, $588,801

Powers struggled in camp, then dealt with a hamstring injury, and then a torn right thumb ligament that limited her to 14 games. But, finally healthy, she finished the season strong, averaging 17.8 points and shooting 49.1% over her final nine games, including the playoffs. She has the ability to create her own shot, and can score at all levels. She is undecided on whether she'll play in Europe but vowed to come to camp next spring in top shape.

NATALIE ACHONWA, C,28

SIGNED THROUGH 2023, THREE YEARS, $497,600

A free-agent signee, Achonwa missed 10 games because of a knee sprain. A capable backup center, Achonwa averaged just 3.7 points, but found her offense late, averaging seven points per game over her final four games. A good passer and playmaker.

DAMIRIS DANTAS, F, 28

SIGNED THROUGH 2022, TWO YEARS, $210,000

A huge part of the Lynx's run to the fourth seed in 2020, Damiris struggled at times, averaging 7.7 points.Her three-point shooting went from 43.3 in 2020 to 33.3 this summer before her season ended because of a foot injury Aug. 31. Still, Dantas is a good post defender. And when her three is going, the Lynx offense hits another level. Dantas will be looking for a bounce-back season in 2022.

NAPHEESA COLLIER, F, 25

ON ROOKIE DEAL THROUGH 2022, $72,141 NEXT SEASON

The effort and defense was there from start to finish, a hallmark of Collier's game. But there were struggles, at times. Playing with plantar fasciitis, Collier led the team in scoring (16.2), but her shooting percentage fell from 52.3 to 44.1 overall and from 40.8 to 25.3 on threes.

CRYSTAL DANGERFIELD, G, 23

ON ROOKIE DEAL THROUGH 2022, $67,042 NEXT SEASON

Dangerfield struggled with high expectations and a role that changed with the addition of Powers and McBride. She came off the bench, for the most part, after Clarendon was signed after an 0-4 start. After ups and downs, her confidence improved down the stretch of the regular season.

RENNIA DAVIS, F, 22

ON ROOKIE DEAL THROUGH 2023, $65,664 NEXT SEASON

Her rookie season was postponed a year by left foot surgery.

JESSICA SHEPARD, F, 25

SIGNED THROUGH 2022, FOUR YEARS, $189,522

After working hard to return from a knee injury sustained as a rookie in 2019, Shepard finally got back on the court after nearly two years. Her minutes often dictated by matchups, Shepard continued to be a hard-working rebounder and an adept passer into the post

BRIDGET CARLETON, G/F, 24

RESTRICTED FREE AGENT, $58,170 LAST SEASON

Though she struggled with her three-point shooting — it was down from 45.7 last season to 36.5 this season — Carleton is still a valuable asset off the bench. A versatile rebounder, Carleton does things that don't always show up in the box score.

SYLVIA FOWLES, C, 35

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENT, $117,894 LAST SEASON

Ceding nothing to age, Fowles averaged a double-double, was second in the league in steals and blocks and first in field goal percentage while winning her fourth defensive player of the year award. The Lynx want her back, but Fowles had to decide whether she wants to return for a 15th season. If she does, it will be for a max deal.

LAYSHIA CLARENDON, PG, 30

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENT, $33,914 LAST SEASON

Signing Clarendon worked perfectly for both sides. The Lynx gave Clarendon — in a difficult place after being waived by New York — new life. They gave the Lynx the physical pick-and-roll point guard it needed. Clarendon averaged 10.4 points and 5.7 assists before being slowed by a stress reaction injury.

RACHEL BANHAM, G, 28

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENT, $31,702 LAST SEASON

Asked to move from the point to the off-guard — and, sometimes, back again — the former Gophers All-America averaged 5.0 points in 27 appearances.

—Salary figures per Herhoopstats.com