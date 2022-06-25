Lynx Gameday

5 p.m. at Chicago • BSN

Lynx update: The Lynx (5-13) and defending WNBA champion Sky are meeting for the second time this season. The Sky outlasted the Lynx 82-78 on May 14 at Target Center. ... The Lynx are coming off back-to-back wins over Phoenix. On Tuesday in Phoenix, the Lynx ended a five-game losing streak with an 84-71 victory over the Mercury. On Thursday at Target Center, the Lynx defeated the Mercury 100-88. The Lynx scored 60 points in the first half (the most in any half this season) en route to a season-high 100. ... Sylvia Fowles returned after being sidelined five games with a knee injury and had 14 points and 10 rebounds in 22 minutes.

Chicago update: The Sky (12-5) returns home after two impressive victories on the West Coast. On Thursday, the Sky built a 29-point halftime lead en route to an 82-59 victory at Los Angeles. Candace Parker had a triple-double — 10 points, 14 rebounds, 10 assists — in the victory over the Sparks. Two nights earlier, the Sky used the biggest comeback in WNBA history to rally from a 28-point deficit in a 104-95 victory at Las Vegas. The previous record was a 25-point comeback most recently done in 2013 by the Sky. Courtney Vandersloot scored a season-high 25 points in the victory over the Aces. ... Parker's triple-double on Tuesday was her second of the season and the third — a WNBA record — of her 15-season WNBA career.

JOEL RIPPEL