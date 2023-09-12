Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Lynx forward Napheesa Collier was named co-comeback player of the year and was on the All-WNBA second team by the Associated Press, which announced its season awards Tuesday. Diamond Miller and Dorka Juhász were named to the all-rookie team.

Coller, who missed all but four games following the birth of her daughter last year, was fourth in the WNBA in scoring at 21.5 points. She will lead the Lynx into a first-round playoff matchup with the Sun at Connecticut Wednesday night.

She shared the comeback player award with Phoenix center Brittney Griner, who missed last season while imprisoned in Russia.

The AP named New York's Breanna Stewart as the player of the year. She, A'ja Wilson (Las Vegas), Alyssa Thomas (Connecticut), Chelsea Gray (Las Vegas) and Jewell Loyd (Seattle) were on the All-WNBA first team. Collier, Sabrina Ionescu (New York), Jackie Young (Las Vegas), Arika Ogunbowale (Dallas) and Satou Sabally (Dallas) were on the second team.

Indiana's Aliyah Boston was named rookie of the year.

Boston, Miller, Juhász, Jordan Horston (Seattle), Haley Jones (Atlanta) and Grace Berger (Indiana) were on the all-rookie team.

Connecticut coach Stephanie White was named coach of the year, Sabally most improved player and Wilson defensive player of the year. Las Vegas' Alysha Clark was named sixth woman of the year.