6 p.m. at Atlanta • BSN

Lynx preview: The Lynx (10-19) open a three-game road trip with their second trip of the season to Atlanta. The Lynx, who won all three meetings between the teams last season, lost to Atlanta 84-76 on June 1. ... The Lynx have lost three consecutive games — and four of their past five — after back-to-back losses to Connecticut at Target Center last weekend. ... Kayla McBride scored 20 points to lead the Lynx in the first meeting with Atlanta. ... Sylvia Fowles, who had 16 points and 20 rebounds against Atlanta, did not play on Sunday and is listed as questionable for Thursday. ... Damiris Dantas has missed the last two games for personal reasons. ... The teams will play at Target Center on August 7. ... The Lynx are 2 1⁄ 2 games out of the final playoff spot with seven games remaining.

Atlanta preview: Atlanta (12-16) returns home after going 2-2 on a four-game West Coast road trip. The Dream, who are tied with Phoenix for the eighth and final playoff spot, lost the last two games on the trip after opening with the trip with victories over Phoenix and Las Vegas. The Dream are coming off an 82-72 loss at Seattle on Sunday. ... Tiffany Hayes, who missed the first 19 games of the season with a right knee injury, leads the Dream in scoring (16.4 points per game). ... Rhyne Howard, who is averaging 15.2 points per game, scored 20 against the Lynx last month. ... Monique Billings (ankle), who hasn't played since July 15, and former Hopkins High School star Nia Coffey (knee), who hasn't played since July 12, are out indefinitely. ... Asia Durr (hip) is questionable. She did not play Sunday.