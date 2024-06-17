The championship game of the WNBA Commissioner's Cup tournament has switched locations.

The Lynx will play the New York Liberty on June 25 at 7 p.m. for league's in-season tournament title at UBS Arena in Belmont Park, N.Y.

The game was originally scheduled for Barclays Center, home of the Liberty and the NBA's Nets, in Brooklyn but Barclays Center will play host to the NBA draft next week. UBS Arena is the home of the NHL's New York Islanders.

The Lynx were 4-1 in the five-game Cup prelims to qualify from the West, while the Liberty went 5-0 in the East. New York is the defending Commissioner's Cup champion, while the Lynx are in the title game for the first time in the tournament's fourth season.

The game will be streamed on Prime Video. Teams will be competing for a $500,000 cash pool and $120,000 in cryptocurrency. The teams are also playing for charitable endeavors.