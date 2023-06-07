6 p.m. at New York • Barclays Center • BSN Extra

Lynx update: They ended a six-game losing streak to start the season with an 80-78 victory at Washington on Saturday on Tiffany Mitchell's field goal with three seconds remaining. ... Kayla McBride scored a season-high 24 points to lead the Lynx, while Napheesa Collier contributed 17 points and nine rebounds. ... Rookie Dorka Juhász, making her second start of the season, had seven points and eight rebounds. ... The Lynx were 2-1 against the Liberty last season, winning two games at Target Center before losing the series finale in New York by 19 points. ... Rookie F Diamond Miller (right ankle sprain) is out.

Liberty update: After going 16-20 last season, the Liberty (4-2) signed free agents Breanna Stewart and Courtney Vandersloot and acquired Jonquel Jones and Kayla Thornton in trades. ... Stewart (2018) and Jones (2021) are past WNBA MVPs. ... Stewart is averaging 23.5 points and 10.5 rebounds per game, while Vandersloot is averaging 10.5 points and 8.8 assists. Vandersloot is third on the WNBA's career assists list. ... Sabrina Ionescu, in her third WNBA season, is averaging 12.2 points and 6.7 rebounds. ... Jones, who averaged 14.6 points and 8.6 rebounds for Connecticut last season, is averaging nine points and four rebounds this season.