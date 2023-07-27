Lynx gameday preview

7 p.m. Friday at New York Liberty • ION

Lynx update: The Lynx (11-13) will be without leading scorer Napheesa Collier against the Liberty. Collier left Wednesday's game — a 97-92 victory over Washington at Target Center — with 3:21 remaining in the fourth quarter because of an injury to her right ankle and did not return. This game, which is a makeup of the June 7 game that was postponed due to air quality in New York, begins a stretch of six of the next seven games on the road. After this game, the Lynx play back-to-back games at Connecticut (July 30 and Aug. 1). ... Jessica Shepard, who missed 14 games because of illness, returned on Wednesday and had eight points and three rebounds in 12½ minutes in the victory over the Mystics, which was just the second in the past six games for the Lynx. ... Rachel Banham (fractured thumb) is expected to be sidelined until mid-August.

New York update: The Liberty took a 17-5 record into Thursday's home game against Atlanta. With an 86-82 victory over Seattle on Tuesday at New York, the Liberty set a franchise record for best season start. ... On Sunday, the Liberty scored 44 points in the first quarter en route to a 101-83 victory over visiting Indiana. The 44 points set a WNBA record for most points in one quarter. The WNBA switched to quarters, instead of halves, in 2006. ... Breanna Stewart is second in the league in scoring (22.6 points per game) and tied for fourth in rebounding (9.3 per game). ... Sabrina Ionescu is tied for second (with Atlanta's Rhyne Howard) in three-point field goals made (66). Ionescu is averaging 16.2 points per game and shooting 42.3% from three-point range.