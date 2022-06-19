Once again, one good half wasn't enough.

Sunday in Las Vegas, against the first-place Aces, the Lynx played their best half of the year while building an 11-point halftime lead. They followed it with a second half that wasn't good enough to let it matter in a 96-95 loss to the Aces (12-2).

Up 14 seconds into the second half, the Lynx saw the Aces roar back with a 22-6 run in the third quarter. Up three with 7:08 left in the game, the Lynx were outscored 12-2 over the next 4:09, falling behind 91-84 on A'ja Wilson's three-pointer with 2:59 left.

The Lynx pulled within two with 1:38 left. With 52.4 Moriah Jefferson got a steal. But Bridget Carleton missed a three with 37.2 seconds left, then Dearica Hamby hit a corner three at the other end with 16.2 seconds left.

Minnesota (3-13) scored a season-high 50 points in the first half, but allowed the Aces to score 57 in the second, the most by a Minnesota opponent this season.

Moriah Jefferson scored a season-high 23 points with seven assists. Jessica Shepard had a monster 22-point, 18-rebound game off the bench.

But Las Vegas, which enjoyed a 17-6 edge on free throws made, got 25 points from Wilson, 21 from Kelsey Plum and 16 each from Chelsea Gray and Hamby.

The Lynx started well and led 20-15 after Damiris Dantas hit a three-pointer with 4:21 left in the quarter. But Minnesota was out-scored 10-5 over the final 4:21 and the game was tied 22-22 entering the second.

Leading by a point midway through the second quarter, the Lynx went on an Powers-powered 8-0 run. First Powers hit a 20-footer. After two Vegas misses at the other end, Powers took a pass from Jefferson and hit a three. After Plum missed a three, Jefferson hit a corner three with 4:13 left in the half to give the Lynx a 39-30 lead.

That lead grew to 11, both after two free throws by Shepard with 3:30 left in the half, and on Shepard's drive at 2:57.

The Aces tried to push back. Gray hit a three, then Young scored after a Lynx miss to cut the Minnesota lead to six.

But the Lynx kept attacking. Powers drove for a layup, starting a 7-2 run to end the half that included an 8-foot jumper and a three-pointer from Jefferson, giving the Lynx a 50-39 lead. It was the highest-scoring half of the season for the Lynx, who shot nearly 49 percent while holding the Aces under 36-percent shooting.

Nikolina Milic opened the third quarter with a three and the Lynx lead was 14.

Not for long. With the Lynx going 0-for-2 with two turnovers in its next four possessions the Aces scored nine straight to pull within 53-48 on Young's basket.

The Aces were rolling. With the Lynx misfiring on offense the Aces run wen to 12-2 on Wilson's three, to 17-4 on Gray's three-point play, and to 19-4 on a three by Young with 5:22 left in the quarter. By the time the Lynx regained their composure the Aces had used a 22-6 run to take a 61-59 lead on two Wilson free throws with 4:47 left.

The Lynx managed to finish the quarter 15-12 to take a slim 74-73 lead into the fourth quarter. Still, the Aces scored 30 points in the quarter on 13-for-21 shooting.

