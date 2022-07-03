6 p.m. vs. Las Vegas • Target Center • BSN

Preview: The Lynx (6-15) and Aces (15-5) meet for the fourth and final time of the regular season. The Lynx will try to avoid a season sweep; Las Vegas won the first three games by a total of 13 points. ... On Friday at Target Center, the Aces, who had lost three of their previous four games, built a 46-33 halftime lead before holding off the Lynx 91-85. The Lynx scored 52 points in the second half — their most in the second half this season. Rachel Banham scored a season-high 24 points to lead the Lynx. She was 6-for-8 from three-point range. ... Chelsea Gray scored 21 points to lead the Aces. Kelsey Plum, who is second in the WNBA in scoring (20.4 points per game), had 18 points and 10 assists on Friday. Aces starters shot 32-for-60 from the floor (53.3%) and 7-for-17 on three-pointers (41.2%). ... Sunday's game is the third of a six-game homestand for the Lynx. They play host to the Eastern Conference-leading Chicago Sky on Wednesday. After that game, the Lynx will be idle until July 12. The WNBA All-Star Game is July 10 in Chicago; Sylvia Fowles will start for A'ja Wilson's team.