The first two games of their recently completed road trip showed signs of growth — even a well-contested loss in Las Vegas — for the Lynx.

But Saturday at Dallas was a big step backward.

Up two at the half, the Lynx were outhustled, outrebounded and outscored 36-19 by the Wings in the third quarter. The Wings took a 15-point lead into the fourth quarter and cruised to a 94-78 victory.

The third quarter was 10 minutes of frustration for the Lynx, who broke down on offense (6-for-15 shooting) and on defense (Dallas shot 12-for-20 overall, 5-for-10 on threes). The fourth quarter wasn't better; Minnesota was outscored 51-33 in the second half.

But, most importantly: Minnesota was outrebounded 11-3 in the third, and the Wings used their five offensive rebounds to fuel their offense with second-chance points.

For Minnesota (1-6) the game was reminiscent of their 0-4 start, when one difficult quarter every game proved costly.

All five Lynx starters were in double figures, with Sylvia Fowles, Jessica Shepard and Kayla McBride all scoring 14 points.

But the Wings (4-2) got 20 points and seven assists from Arike Ogunbowale, and 22 points from Marina Mabrey. The Dallas bench outscored the Lynx reserves 27-12.

Dallas turned 15 Lynx turnovers into 21 points and 15 offensive rebounds into 23 more.

The third quarter was, for the most part, a 10-minute run by the Wings. Kayla Thornton scored 10 of her 12 points in the quarter, and Mabry had eight as the Wings turned on the defense pressure and started hitting their three-pointers.

Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve called a timeout 2:07 into the quarter after Dallas opened the second half on a 10-4 run. She called another timeout less than two minutes later after the Wings pushed that start to 16-6. But the Lynx couldn't stop the bleeding.

The Lynx took an early 7-2 lead before a succession of missed shots and turnovers fueled a 9-0 Dallas run that put them ahead 11-7 on Ogunbowale's three-pointer with 5:42 left in the quarter.

But, out of a timeout, the Lynx regained their offensive rhythm. Over the rest of the quarter the Lynx outscored the Wings 20-11 to take a 27-22 lead into the second. Fowles had eight points in the quarter, McBride seven and Powers six.

That lead grew to eight early in the second quarter on a pretty pass from Powers to Shepard for a layup. But then the Wings took control of the game the next 6½ minutes. First, Mabrey had five points, Ogunbowale and Sabally each had four in a 14-6 run that tied the game at 37 on Sabally's putback. Moments later Ogunbowale's 15-footer put the Wings up 41-40 with 1:12 left in the half.

At the other end Jefferson hit a three-pointer with 1:12 left in the half. With 26 seconds left Jefferson made two free throws for a four-point Lynx lead before Ogunbowale — who scored Dallas' final six points of the half — scored with two seconds left to cut the Minnesota lead to 45-43 at the half.

