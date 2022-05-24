At times close to tears, Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve spoke about the shooting at the elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, Tuesday before her team's game with New York at Target Center.

"It's one of those things that you ask the same thing every time,'' Reeve said. "How many more? How many more kids? How many more people? We act like there's not a solution.''

The tragic events in Texas hit close to home for Reeve. She and her wife, Carley Knox — the Lynx's president of business operations — have a young son of their own, Oliver.

"I have a 7-year-old who goes to school,'' Reeve said. "And I said to my wife, 'it's not if, it's when.' And it's nonsensical. My kid got out of the car today and I ran and hugged him. I can't imagine what those families go through. And it's not that hard, it's not about Democrats, Republicans. It's about people. … As a nation, to be supposedly world leaders and to miss so badly in taking care of our people. I think we all feel the same way. We're sickened by it. We feel terrible for the families.''