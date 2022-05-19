The Lynx absorbed blow after blow from the Aces Thursday night but could never land the decisive counter punch.

The Western Conference-leading Aces built 10 separate double-digit leads that Minnesota battled back from time and time again, but the Lynx could never take the lead. They cut the deficit to one point early in the fourth quarter, but quickly watched it slip away as Las Vegas' precision shooting carried it to a 93-87 win.

The loss drops Minnesota to 1-5, the worst mark in the WNBA.

Las Vegas didn't miss a shot from the field for the first seven minutes, 24 seconds of the game, hitting a franchise-record nine straight field goals off the tip and going 4-for-4 from deep in that span.

Jackie Young fueled the surge for Las Vegas, scoring 10 points on perfect shooting in the first quarter. Young punctuated the Aces' 11-2 run off the tip with a timeout-forcing step-back three in front of a scrambling Minnesota defense.

She finished the game with 25 points, four assists, three steals and two rebounds to lead the Aces on a night where all five starters eclipsed double-digit scoring.

Aerial Powers delivered on the offensive prowess prophesied in preseason with a season-high 23 points on 9-of-21 shooting while Sylvia Fowles added 20 points of her own.

They didn't get much help from their teammates, as the other starters combined for just 28 points while no bench player scored more than four.

Kayla McBride, who sparked Minnesota to its first win of the season against Los Angeles Tuesday straight off the plane from Turkey, crashed back to Earth. She didn't manage a point in 21 minutes while committing four personal fouls.

Down by as much as 11 in the first quarter, the Lynx fired off a 12-3 run to pull within one to close the frame behind five Las Vegas turnovers and high volume shooting. Minnesota put up nine more shots than the Aces in the first quarter, but the teams connected on the same number of field goals.

That momentum stalled in the second quarter despite Powers' best efforts. The guard passed her season high for points in a game midway through the second quarter and went into the locker room with a team-high 16 on 6-of-14 shooting.

Las Vegas continued its offensive onslaught of to take a 54-43 lead into halftime.

Minnesota jumped out of halftime on a 10-4 run to cut the lead to five. Powers delivered a laser pass down low to Sylvia Fowles for a wide-open lay-in to cap the run and force a Las Vegas timeout with six minutes, 51 seconds on the clock.

Holding the Aces scoreless for the final two minutes, 34 seconds of the quarter, the Lynx trailed by just four points going into the final frame.

Moriah Jefferson sank a three to open scoring in the fourth and pull Minnesota within one for the first time since the end of the first quarter.

But the Lynx could never close that gap. Young pulled back for crossover two that turned into a three-point play less than a minute later that extended the Aces' lead to seven.

With back ups Nikolina Milic, Evina Westbrook and Bridget Carleton subbed in down the stretch, Las Vegas pulled away for good.

The Lynx continued to play without forward Natalie Achonwa who has now missed four straight games since straining her right hamstring in the home opener against Washington.

The Star Tribune did not travel for this event. This article was written using the television broadcast and video interviews before and/or after the event.