The Lynx will open the expanded 2022 WNBA season — each team will now play 36 games — on May 6 at Seattle.

The home opener is on Sunday, May 8, against Washington.

WNBA champion Chicago Sky will be at Target Center on May 14. The regular season ends Aug. 14 at Connecticut.

LYNX 2022 SCHEDULE

May 6: at Seattle, 9 pm

May 8: vs. Washington, 6 pm

May 10: at Indiana, 6 pm

May 14: vs. Chicago, 7 pm

May 17: at Los Angeles, 9:30 pm

May 19: at Las Vegas, 9 pm

May 21: at Dallas, 7 pm

May 24: vs. New York, 7 pm

May 29: vs. Los Angeles, 6 pm

June 1: at Atlanta, 6 pm

June 5: at New York, 1 pm

June 7: at New York, 6 pm

June 10: vs. Washington, 7 pm

June 12: vs. Indiana, 6 pm

June 14: vs. Seattle, 8 pm

June 19: at Las Vegas, 5 pm

June 21: at Phoenix, 9 pm

June 23: vs. Phoenix, 7 pm

June 26: at Chicago, 5 pm

June 28: vs. Dallas, 6 pm

July 1: vs. Las Vegas, 7 pm

July 3: vs. Las Vegas, 6 pm

July 6: vs. Chicago, noon

July 12: vs. Phoenix, 7 pm

July 14: vs. Dallas, 7 pm

July 15: at Indiana, 6 pm

July 17: at Washington, 2 pm

July 22: vs. Connecticut, 7 pm

July 24: vs. Connecticut, 6 pm

July 28: at Atlanta, 6 pm

July 31: at Los Angeles, 6 pm

Aug. 3: at Seattle, 9 pm

Aug. 7: vs. Atlanta, 6 pm

Aug. 10: at Phoenix, 9 pm

Aug. 12: vs. Seattle, 7 pm

Aug. 14: at Connecticut, noon