Rideshare company Lyft on Tuesday announced a new $5 minimum charge per ride for trips inside the metro.

The same minimum was enacted by rival ride-hailing company Uber last year and is in line with a recommendation from a state task force.

However, the change is unlikely to quell calls for increased pay and protections for drivers by driver groups and elected officials who say drivers are underpaid and exploited.

Last year, state lawmakers approved a plan that went farther in increasing pay for drivers, but was vetoed by Gov. Tim Walz, who established the task force. A similar plan that also included a $5-per-ride minimum was approved by the Minneapolis City Council in August, but Mayor Jacob Frey vetoed it. He cited the unfinished work of the task force, which included drivers and representatives of the major ride-hailing companies, known as transportation network companies.

Last month, the task force completed its work but failed to make recommendations on one of the most contentious issues: minimum pay rates that would effectively boost hourly wages for drivers by establishing minimum rates per minute and per mile.

At least one state lawmaker and several Minneapolis City Council members have said they plan to continue to push for such minimums to be codified in statute or ordinance.

The task force did recommend establishing the $5 minimum for rides that begin and end in the metro.

Additionally on Tuesday, Lyft also announced it was launching a partnership with one of the most prominent groups representing drivers — the Minnesota Uber/Lyft Driver Association (MULDA) — to help navigate technical and disciplinary issues, including translating for East African immigrants and providing assistance in appealing their case if they get kicked off the platform.

"MULDA provides an important voice for its members and this collaboration is an opportunity for us to work on different issues facing the driver community. Lyft is excited to be moving forward with MULDA," Brent Kent, Lyft public policy manager director, said in a news release.

A representative for MULDA could not be reached for comment.