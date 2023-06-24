Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Lutsen Mountains resort in northeastern Minnesota said that its longtime restaurant and live music venue Papa Charlie's was destroyed by fire on Saturday.

"Sadly, we lost our beloved Papa Charlie's," read a post on the North Shore ski resort's Facebook page. "We thank the six local volunteer fire departments that responded keeping the fire contained to the Papa Charlie's building and keeping everyone safe."

The post said the resort's servers and network equipment had been housed in that location "so resort communication will be limited until we can get that restored. We will update how this impact operations as we get more information."

The Lutsen website billed Papa Charlie's as "the place to be at Lutsen Mountains."