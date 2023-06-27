The union representing more than 2,500 Lunds & Byerlys workers said Tuesday they reached a tentative agreement with the grocer, averting a strike planned ahead of next week's Fourth of July holiday.

"We won a lot of the raises and benefits that we're fighting for," said Sarah Dike, cheese specialist at the Maple Grove Lunds & Byerlys, in a statement. "I look forward to talking more with my coworkers at the informational meetings we are holding so that we all understand what we will vote on later this week. "

According to a press release from United Food and Commercial Workers Local 663, the agreement reached late Monday would provide significant raises for both full-time and part-time positions by fall 2024. It would also secure worker-driven health care, another of the union's priorities.

Lunds & Byerlys said in a statement the tentative agreement "ensures we will continue to provide industry-leading wages while also working with the union to make much-needed improvements to the current multiemployer health care plan."

"As we had requested, this agreement calls for those improvements to be made within the next 12 months," the Lunds & Byerlys statement said. "If the improvements are not made, then our team members would have the opportunity to vote to stay on the multiemployer health care plan or move to our plan."

The union's bargaining committee is currently organizing informational meetings for members to review the tentative agreement and is planning a ratification vote for Saturday.

After voting last week to authorize a walkout, members of Local 663 said Monday morning they would strike Thursday through Saturday.

The same union represents employees of many Cub stores in the Twin Cities who planned to strike ahead of the Easter holiday before the parties reached an 11th-hour agreement. The union then dropped charges of unfair labor practices.

Edina-based Lunds & Byerlys operates 28 stores in the Twin Cities.