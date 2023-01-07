When Karl-Anthony Towns went out because of a right calf injury, it provided an opportunity for Naz Reid to play more minutes at center for the Timberwolves.

When Reid missed the past two games because of back spasms, that opened the door for another center on the end of the Wolves bench to get some run — Luka Garza.

Garza made the most of that chance in Wednesday's victory over Portland. He made all five of his shots for 14 points and helped the Wolves maintain their lead in the first half. Reid was back in the lineup Friday against the Clippers, making it a little harder for Garza to stay in the rotation.

Garza, who is in his second NBA season, said one of the difficult things about adjusting to the NBA is finding a way to be himself on the floor.

"Especially around such great players," said Garza, the 2021 Big Ten Player of the Year at Iowa. "I think I was able to do that. That's a lot because of how unselfish our guys are. Some of these guys trust me and they're able to put me in good positions, get me the ball in the post or whatever it may be, and it works out."

There is no hesitation for Garza when he has the opportunity to score, and the Wolves offense can make it easier on a center to get involved because the five position is so involved in actions every possession.

"You have to find a way where you're not forcing the issue. Everything has to come out of the flow," he said. "... I just try to be myself. If I have the shot, I'm going to take it. If I can make a better play for my teammates, I'm going to do that. Regardless, I'm going to crash the offensive glass and try to get some second-chance opportunities."

Garza has the reputation for being a scorer, but coach Chris Finch also praised Garza's defense Monday and Wednesday. On Monday against Denver, there were times Garza found himself matched up against two-time MVP Nikola Jokic.

"I know that's the decider of how long I can stay in this league," Garza said. "If I could become a real rotation piece, it's how good I get at that end. … I think at the end of the day, just playing hard is going to help you most of the time."

Along with defense has come an emphasis on rebounding, one of the Wolves' weakest areas.

"Try to get to the glass and rebound as much as I can, or even box guys out. Simple things," Garza said. "I'm not going to beat anybody in a vertical contest to get a rebound. If I can keep somebody from jumping, that helps our team get rebounds."

DLo fine with sitting late

D'Angelo Russell said he was OK with sitting most of the fourth quarter in Wednesday's win over Portland. When asked if he was frustrated he wasn't out there as the Wolves tried to close the game, Russell simply responded, "No."

Russell also didn't answer questions related to a reported car accident he was in prior to Wednesday's game amid the recent snowstorm. He still played in Wednesday's game.

It was the first time Russell addressed the media since Saturday's loss to Detroit, when the Wolves had a team meeting after the game. Russell missed Monday's game because of what the team said was an illness and did not speak after Wednesday's game.

"I think we're just tired of losing," Russell said. "As a group, try to figure it out. We found a recipe and a formula that's working as far as winning at the end of the game, making those plays that we need to win the game. The 50-50 plays, the rebounds, all the stuff like that we weren't doing that was causing the game, we're doing it now. The ball's bouncing for us. Just little things. Trying to stay with it."